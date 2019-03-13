CONGRATULATIONS! 2 West Seattle High School baseball players sign letters of intent

Two more West Seattle High School student athletes have signed letters of intent. We were invited to a short celebration in the WSHS gym this afternoon as seniors Kai Osaka and Reuben Gut signed their college commitments in front of their Wildcat baseball teammates:

Reuben is going to Everett Community College, and Kai is going to Chapman University in Southern California. WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson lauded both for their hard work on academics as well as athletics.

After the signing, it was practice time over at Hiawatha. The WSHS baseball team plays their first regular-season game at 4 pm Friday vs. Chief Sealth IHS at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).