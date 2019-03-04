CASTING CALL! 4th-8th graders sought to perform as Munchkins

Know a young actor who might be interested in being part of a musical production in West Seattle? From the WSB inbox:

Calling all actors 4th – 8th grade! Seattle Lutheran High School’s drama program invites community members for an amazing opportunity to be included in the spring production of “Wizard of Oz.” The production calls for 12 actors to appear as Munchkins who may or may not have a speaking part. Ms. Zandi, the director, is excited to welcome all who are interested. Please contact her right away for an immediate need. Performance dates are April 26, April 27 and April 28. Please contact Ms. Zandi at mzandi@seattlelutheran.org.

Three PDF documents that you might want to see if you have a would-be Munchkin – the official flyer is here; an infosheet is here; the registration form is here.