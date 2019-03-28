BIZNOTE: The Admiral’s Barbershop reopens

On behalf of The Admiral’s Barbershop (4225 SW Admiral Way), reader David sends this news:

Richard Alonzo of The Admiral’s Barbershop is back open for business! He has been out for three months recovering from an injury but welcomes new and long-time clients back to the shop.

His phone is not in service and the shop has been closed for a long time. People may have been wondering when the shop was going to reopen. It is open now during normal business hours: Tues – Fri 9:00 to 5:30, Saturday 8:00 to 3:30, Closed Sunday and Monday. Clients are encourage to go earlier in the day. As he continues to recover, some times he is only able to work the first half of the day.