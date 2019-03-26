BIZNOTE: Happy 2nd anniversary, Arthur’s!

Arthur’s in The Admiral District is celebrating its 2nd anniversary this week.

On Thursday (March 28th), proprietor Rebecca Rice tells WSB, “We’ll have food and drink specials in honor of the date, with a lot of new fun menu previews. We’re starting a fresh shucked oyster program and would love to gauge the neighborhood’s interest, as well as continuing to showcase our amazing Australian meat pies, fresh and seasonal spring flavors, and drinks discounted all night.” Arthur’s opened in March 2017 at 2311 California SW, previously home to Angelina’s.