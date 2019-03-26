West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

56℉

BIZNOTE: Happy 2nd anniversary, Arthur’s!

March 26, 2019 4:58 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Arthur’s in The Admiral District is celebrating its 2nd anniversary this week.

On Thursday (March 28th), proprietor Rebecca Rice tells WSB, “We’ll have food and drink specials in honor of the date, with a lot of new fun menu previews. We’re starting a fresh shucked oyster program and would love to gauge the neighborhood’s interest, as well as continuing to showcase our amazing Australian meat pies, fresh and seasonal spring flavors, and drinks discounted all night.” Arthur’s opened in March 2017 at 2311 California SW, previously home to Angelina’s.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: Happy 2nd anniversary, Arthur's!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.