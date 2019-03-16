BASKETBALL: All-West Seattle championship game for middle-school girls’ title

(WSB photos)

From 1990s Chief Sealth superstar Sheila Lambert to the 2010s West Seattle HS team that’s been to state three of the past four years, girls’ basketball is an ever-stronger sport on the peninsula. And today was the latest proof – an all-West Seattle championship game at the Seattle Public Schools middle-school girls’ playoffs. Madison Middle School took the trophy in a hard-fought game with the defending champions from Denny International Middle School, 30-22.

The Denny gym, where the playoffs lasted all day, saw a great turnout of proud parents on both sides for the big game late this afternoon.

Congratulations to both schools! Madison’s head coach is Mary Roper; Denny’s is Joe Espinoza. (And we noted coaches from the local high-school teams on hand, no doubt to observe potential future players in action!)