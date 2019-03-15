BASEBALL: First Chief Sealth IHS-West Seattle HS game of the season

At Southwest Athletic Complex this afternoon, Chief Sealth International High School hosted West Seattle High School in their first of two scheduled baseball games this season. It was a close one!

On an almost-warm Friday evening, the visiting Wildcats took the win, 9-8.

Ernest Policarpio is back as head coach for Sealth, while Bryan Tupper again leads West Seattle. The two teams meet again April 19th at Hiawatha. Meantime, WSHS has a doubleheader at Liberty tomorrow, while Sealth has another home game at SWAC, 2 pm Saturday vs. Othello.