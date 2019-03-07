BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS starts season by hosting 4-school jamboree

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

It’s high-school baseball time! Chief Sealth International High School‘s field took the field this afternoon and evening, hosting three other schools for a jamboree at Southwest Athletic Complex – a series of three-inning games. Head coach Ernest Policarpio is kicking off another season leading Sealth’s team:

Sealth beat Nathan Hale HS 6-0 in its first of two jamboree games – here’s Liam Moe on the mound:

At today’s jamboree, the Seahawks also hosted Washington and Mt. Rainier, which will be their first opponent as the season officially begins at 10 am Saturday (March 9th) at SWAC (2801 SW Thistle).

P.S. On Friday, March 15th, at 4 pm, Sealth will host West Seattle HS for the first of two scheduled games between the teams this season.