AT THE LONGHOUSE: Apology gathering tomorrow; Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition party next Friday

(Duwamish Longhouse, WSB file photo)

If you haven’t yet seen them in our calendar, two upcoming events of note at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle (4705 W. Marginal Way SW):

APOLOGY TOMORROW: This first-of-its-kind event is set for 1-5 pm Saturday (March 30th), co-presented by the Grandmothers Global Healing Movement, starting with a 1 pm ceremony and continuing through a 3 pm meal: “The Apology will be focused on the Duwamish people, and all Native American tribes. Featured speakers include H.E. Dagmola Kusho Sakya of the Tibetan Buddhist lineage; Rev. Kelly Brown, lead pastor of Plymouth Church Seattle; Pastor Pat Wright of Total Experience Gospel Choir fame; and others. Everyone is encouraged to bring food and gifting to the Indigenous, whether dollars, services, or goods.

Read more in our calendar listing.

DRCC NEXT FRIDAY: One week from tonight, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition invites you to the Longhouse for the fourth annual Beer and Chocolate Fest. It’s not only a fundraiser for the nonprofit, it’s also a chance to thank longtime coordinator James Rasmussen and welcome new executive director Paulina Lopez – well known for her years of community work in the area, but new in this role. Tickets are available here for the 5:30 pm April 5th event.