UPDATE: Big plume of smoke to the south = White Center fire

March 20, 2019 3:12 pm
 West Seattle news | White Center

3:12 PM: In case you’re seeing this too: Checking out a crime scene in White Center, our crew noticed a big plume of dark smoke to the south and headed south to look for it. It’s a big brush fire in the Park Lake area, affecting 15th/16th SW south of SW 107th.

3:31 PM: Our crew has talked with the fire chief on scene. He confirms the fire has spread to a building. No injuries reported.

3:51 PM: 16th SW is closed between 110th and 112th, so if you’re heading through that area, you’ll need to detour around.

  • LINDA GIVLER March 20, 2019 (3:21 pm)
    I’m on 29th s.w. and it is really smokey.  Its drifting down into the ravine by Seola Beach drive

  • Gwen March 20, 2019 (3:29 pm)
    Yesterday on the 120 heading towards White Center I heard bus dispatch talk about a Caucasian man lighting garbage cans on fire on Roxbury that messed up traffic in the area. Could this be related, did they find the arsonist?

    • WSB March 20, 2019 (3:47 pm)
      This is not related. There was an arrest in that per KCSO and the story is also on our White Center site (http://whitecenternow.com) – TR

  • Victoria Guy March 20, 2019 (3:30 pm)
    Just flew into SeaTac and saw the smoke. Looks like its mostly blowing to the west. Hope everyone is okay.

  • Alki tesident March 20, 2019 (3:41 pm)
    Busy day there today. A guy set himself on fire too earlier. 

    • WSB March 20, 2019 (3:47 pm)
      That’s also on our WC site. Along with yesterday’s arsons and today’s robbery/stabbing/crash (linked in first line above).

