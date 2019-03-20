UPDATE: Big plume of smoke to the south = White Center fire

3:12 PM: In case you’re seeing this too: Checking out a crime scene in White Center, our crew noticed a big plume of dark smoke to the south and headed south to look for it. It’s a big brush fire in the Park Lake area, affecting 15th/16th SW south of SW 107th.

3:31 PM: Our crew has talked with the fire chief on scene. He confirms the fire has spread to a building. No injuries reported.

3:51 PM: 16th SW is closed between 110th and 112th, so if you’re heading through that area, you’ll need to detour around.