9 for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, options for the first Saturday of March:

CUBE CHAMPIONS: 7:45 am to 5:45 pm, more than 100 people are competing in cube-solving at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction. No charge for spectators. See the schedule here. (4736 40th SW)

BASKETBALL: 8 am at the Tacoma Dome, the West Seattle High School girls’ finale at the state 3A tournament, with 4th place at stake as they play Snohomish. (2727 East D St.)

GROUP RUN: Should be a perfect morning. Be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 8 am. Free! (2743 California SW)

ADOPT-A-STREET CLEANUP: Join the Admiral Neighborhood Association for the quarterly cleanup!

Time: 9 am – noon; please plan to arrive a few minutes early

Location: Metropolitan Market – Meet at the outdoor awning next to the floral department

Equipment provided: garbage bags, gloves, grabber tools, safety vests

Food provided: sandwiches and light snacks

(2320 42nd SW)

SOUTHWEST LITTLE LEAGUE: Last chance to register in person, 9 am-noon at the Steve Cox Memorial Park Log Cabin. (1321 SW 102nd)

FREE TAX HELP: 10 am-2 pm, drop by the West Seattle Food Bank, no appointment necessary. Our calendar listing explains who’s eligible and what to bring. (35th/Morgan)

SUPPORT HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY: You can do just that via a fun night at Highland Park Improvement Club with the HPE PTA, 6 pm. Info in our calendar listing. (1116 SW Holden)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIE: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House-High Point, this month’s movie is “Paris to Pittsburgh.” Discussion follows. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MAGICAL STRINGS IN CONCERT: Dancers too! 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … full list is on our complete calendar!