6 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Olympic Mountains silhouetted in Monday’s sunset, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Last full day of winter! Here’s what’s on the schedule for the hours ahead:

LUNCH AND LEARN WITH WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS NETWORK: If you’ve wondered where you’ll live as you age and how you’ll pay for it, this event with WNN is for you. 11:45 lunch, 1 pm learn, at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

FAUNTLEROY FOOD FEST: 6-8 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, the annual membership meeting of the Fauntleroy Community Association always has its bonus feature – samples from local food/drink purveyors. Plus community info tables. Official business – such as re-electing FCA officers – is set for 7 pm, but you can drop in any time. (9131 California SW)

GARDEN TOOL MAINTENANCE: Learn about it tonight at the West Seattle Tool Library, 6-8 pm. Practice on the tools in the WSTL’s collection. The Tool Library is on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: Crime concerns? Bring them to the Southwest Precinct for tonight’s monthly WSCPC meeting. Special guest is from the SPD 911 center, to answer your questions about how the system works. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Get acoustic at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

PARLIAMENTALITY PRESENTS: Get funky at Parliament Tavern starting at 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH, MUCH MORE … see the full lineup via our complete calendar!