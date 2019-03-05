5 for your post-snow West Seattle Thursday

(Short-lived snow decorated a tree near 35th/Thistle, photographed by Beth Kaplerik)

Snow’s melting, so it’s on with our spotlight of scheduled highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

BASEBALL JAMBOREE: Season-opening jamboree hosted by Chief Sealth International High School also features 3 other teams, 3-7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

SOUND TRANSIT LIGHT RAIL OPEN HOUSE: Missed the one in West Seattle last week? There’s one downtown tonight, 5-7:30 pm, Union Station. Meantime, you have until March 18th to comment via the online open house. (401 S. Jackson)

BILL DAVIE: Folk singer/songwriter/poet, live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm, the community council for White Center and other areas just south of West Seattle meets for the first time this year. Here’s the agenda. NHUAC meets at the North Highline Fire District HQ. (1243 SW 112th)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WHAT ELSE? See for yourself, via our complete calendar!