16 possibilities for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Dunlin, photographed at Constellation Park by Mark Wangerin)

Winter’s final weekend! Many options, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 8 am to get the weekend off to a running start! (2743 California SW)

BASKETBALL: The Seattle Public Schools playoffs are all day at the Denny International Middle School (girls) and Chief Sealth International High School (boys) gyms, starting with 8:30 am games. More in our preview from last night.

MORNING MOVIE BENEFIT: 9:30 am at the Admiral Theater, enjoy “My Neighbor Totoro” and help out West Seattle Cooperative Preschools. Details in our calendar listing. (2343 California SW)

TOASTMASTERS OPEN HOUSE: 10-11 am, drop by Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor). Details in our calendar listing. (2615 SW Barton)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Sales end after this weekend – use the lookup box here to find out where and when you can buy them.

SCOUTING FOR FOOD: General reminder that various Boy Scout/Cub Scout packs and troops are doing this door-to-door food drive this month – if you got/get a door hanger, put out food on your pickup day!

MOMENTIA MIX: 10:30 am at Camp Long, monthly fun for people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers/relatives. (5200 35th SW)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE: 12:30 pm downtown, from 4th and James north to Westlake, the 48th annual parade is led this year by a Grand Marshal from West Seattle, County Councilmember Joe McDermott. Here’s the running order. (4th Avenue)

BASEBALL: 2 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, cheer the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks as they host Othello HS. (2801 SW Thistle)

GRAND OPENING PARTY: Alair‘s new location is the site and subject of today’s celebration, 3-9 pm. (3270 California SW)

ART SHOW OPEN HOUSE: 5-8 pm, featuring Kersti Muul and Gerald Lisl, and other reasons to stop by Nepenthe! (9447 35th SW)

ROO AND THE FEW: 7-9 pm, live music at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘JOHN’: Third night for the play by Pulitzer-winning Annie Baker at ArtsWest in The Junction, 7:30 pm curtain. Go here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

NORTHWEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 8 pm at Holy Rosary, led by music director Anthony Spain, the orchestra will “perform Beethoven’s monumental Symphony #9 … Over 200 performers (orchestra and 5 choirs, including a choir from Virginia) will participate in this performance, which may make this the largest performance in West Seattle this year.”

(Photo courtesy NW Symphony Orchestra)

Get your ticket(s) here. (4202 SW Genesee)

JOE T. COOK BLUES BAND: 8 pm-midnight at Poggie Tavern in The Junction:

(Photo by Thomas Gotchy)

“High energy, old school Chicago and Texas Blues, Swing, and Originals.” 21+. (4717 California SW)

SURF NIGHT! Knuckles, The Earthlings, and The Evanstones, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $6 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE! It’s all on our complete calendar.