13 possibilities for your West Seattle Saturday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to the weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WATER TAXI NOW RUNNING ON WEEKENDS: The West Seattle Water Taxi is now on its 7-day-a-week schedule.

MENTAL-HEALTH FIRST AID: 8 am-4:30 pm at Denny International Middle School, “parents from throughout the community (are invited) to participate in this training to help everyone become more familiar with the signs and symptoms of mental-health needs in students between the ages of 12 and 18.” (2601 SW Kenyon)

GROUP RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8 am, meet at the shop. Free! (2743 California SW)

TIBBETTS UMC BOOK SALE: 10 am-2 pm at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor). “Hardbacks $1 and paperbacks only 50 cents. Books for all ages and interests. Stop by our café and have a treat and a cup of coffee for a donation of any amount.” (3940 41st SW)

ALKI RESTROOM REPLACEMENT: Any time between 10 am-noon, stop by the little brick comfort station on the Alki Beach path to find out about and/or comment on replacement plans. (57th SW/Alki SW)

WESTCREST PARK WOULD LOVE TO SEE YOU: 10 am-2 pm restoration party – full details in our calendar listing. (9000 8th SW)

MARCO DE CARVALHO AND FRIENDS: 10:30 am-noon, morning music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

APOLOGY CEREMONY: 1-5 pm at Duwamish Longhouse, join healers and advocates in an apology, for the Duwamish and for all Native people. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BABY GOATS: 4-6 pm at Tin Dog Brewing in South Park, baby goats are visiting! (309 S. Cloverdale)

(Recent sunset photographed by Lynn Hall)

THE JUMP MONKEYS: 7-9 pm, live blues at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘INTO THE WOODS’: 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School Theater, curtain time for the new Westside Drama Club production. (3000 California SW)

RANGER AND THE RE-ARRANGERS: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – find show and ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

CHRISTY McWILSON: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “alt-country superstar Christy McWilson returns … with her signature sound, and more NW country with friends Pineola.” $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

