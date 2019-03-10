10 options for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Saturday scene on Elliott Bay, photographed by Lynn Hall)

For your first Sunday of spring:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction – first WSFM of spring! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

RALLY AGAINST HATE: 11 am-1 pm, stand with Hate-Free Delridge and friends in The Junction to stand against hate, as announced earlier this week. (California/Alaska)

ARTISAN SUNDAY: Canna West Culture Shop invites you to its first Artisan Sunday, featuring local artists Cat McCadden and Laura Boos. 11 am-4 pm. (5435 California SW)

CLOTHING SWAP: At Nepenthe, noon-4 pm: “Bring clothes, take clothes or just come and hang out.” (9447 35th SW)

‘ON BEING GENDERED’: 1 pm at Admiral Church, you’re welcome at a free workshop that’s explained here. (4320 SW Hill)

BIKE RIDE: 1:15 pm, meet up with West Seattle Bike Connections at Starbucks in The Junction to get ready for this ride downtown and back, with an extended stop at Seapine Brewing in SODO. (California/Alaska)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL FINALE: 2 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, one more show by exceptional entertainers – lineup and ticket info here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s official re-election-campaign kickoff is 2-4 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

BRENDAN McGOVERN QUARTET: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “a genre-bending group that fuses elements of classical and jazz music.” (5612 California SW)

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: 7 pm at Holy Rosary, it’s the fifth season for the choir’s Choral Tradition series. Details are in our calendar listing. (42nd/Genesee)

