YOUTH SPORTS: Southwest Little League signup finale

Our recent snow threw a curveball at registration season for Southwest Little League, so it’s gone into extra innings. You have one more chance, 9 am-noon this Saturday (March 2nd), to register in person at the Steve Cox Memorial Park log cabin in White Center (1321 SW 102nd). Southwest Little League serves southern West Seattle, White Center, and South Park. Go here for full details on who’s eligible and what to bring to register. If you can’t make it to the park on Saturday, you have until March 15th to register online.