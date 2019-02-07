YOU CAN HELP! Got books for the West Seattle Food Bank?

As we’ve shown you before – the West Seattle Food Bank is also a book bank! And more books are needed – maybe you can take some over before the next storm, or perhaps you can spend some time sorting through yours while you’re indoors this weekend. From Judi Yazzolino at WSFB:

The West Seattle Food Bank’s Bookcase Program is in need of all kinds of gently used books, especially for children ages 5 years old and younger. Our Bookcase Program is growing tremendously, having distributed over 11,000 adult and children books thanks to generous donations from individuals and business in our community. Our clients are very appreciative of the program, where they can take home up to 10 books to keep.

Donation hours are Monday-Friday 9 am – 3 pm and we are located at 3419 SW Morgan St. on the corner of 35th & Morgan. Enter through our garage on Morgan and come in through the double doors. Our volunteers will be glad to help you with your donation. Thank you so much.