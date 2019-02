Just in case you were wondering – yes, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market is happening today as usual, 10 am-2 pm in the heart of The Junction. The SDOT cam above even shows the setup under way. However, as mentioned last night and noted on our non-business cancellations/postponements list, the city’s planned info booth about the 48th/Charlestown park site will be rescheduled for a TBD date.