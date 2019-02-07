West Seattle Thursday: Today/tonight highlights, and renewed request

(Red-breasted Merganser, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

With snow not expected to return until tomorrow, we’re expecting the slate of events announced for today/tonight to go on as scheduled – but we’re also renewing our request that if you’re canceling something because of the expected storm, please let us know! We’re building a cancellations (and postponements) list and will publish the first take later today. Text/call our hotline, 206-293=6302, and/or email us, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Meantime, a few highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CANNABIS EDUCATION FOR SENIORS: Free presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1:30 pm, courtesy of Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor). Call to register. (4217 SW Oregon)

STEM ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: 6-7 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, an open house for prospective elementary students’ families – details in our calendar listing. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm, prospective families are invited to visit Highland Park Elementary. Info and helpful form links are in our calendar listing. (1012 SW Trenton)

D-1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: New coalition of West Seattle and South Park community groups and organizations meets at 7 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

ROO AND THE FEW: 7-9 pm live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), with “an eclectic mix of originals and covers.” (5612 California SW)

THERE’S MORE … on our complete calendar.