WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Updates for Monday afternoon and beyond

(Junction photo from Becca)

3:19 PM: Our afternoon-into-evening coverage begins, with the snow continuing. First, the infolink list after a few “live” cameras:

SCHOOL DECISIONS FOR TUESDAY: List here

TRASH/RECYCLING: No Monday pickups; awaiting Tuesday plans

PARKS: Today’s updates here

LIBRARIES: Today’s plan here

WS BUSINESS/ETC. UPDATES: This page is not currently working – Tuesday version soon

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has treated/plowed

METRO SERVICE: Emergency Snow Network at least through Tuesday – here are the West/South Seattle specifics.

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: One-boat service – schedule and other details here

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/alerts.

CITY/COUNTY/STATE BRIEFING: Separate story here

Roads are challenging – just heard on the scanner about “several spinouts on Sylvan Way,” and via Twitter, Mike warns even the slight California SW incline on the north end of The Junction is problematic.

4:23 PM: Multiple reports of stuck buses and other vehicles, in multiple places.

7:20 PM: Our apologies – technical trouble rendered us unable to update WSB for a couple hours. Fixed now. We will launch an evening report shortly.