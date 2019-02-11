West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

37℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Updates for Monday afternoon and beyond

February 11, 2019 3:19 pm
|      21 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Junction photo from Becca)

3:19 PM: Our afternoon-into-evening coverage begins, with the snow continuing. First, the infolink list after a few “live” cameras:

SCHOOL DECISIONS FOR TUESDAY: List here
TRASH/RECYCLING: No Monday pickups; awaiting Tuesday plans
PARKS: Today’s updates here
LIBRARIES: Today’s plan here
WS BUSINESS/ETC. UPDATES: This page is not currently working – Tuesday version soon
SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has treated/plowed
METRO SERVICE: Emergency Snow Network at least through Tuesday – here are the West/South Seattle specifics.
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: One-boat service – schedule and other details here
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/alerts.
CITY/COUNTY/STATE BRIEFING: Separate story here

Roads are challenging – just heard on the scanner about “several spinouts on Sylvan Way,” and via Twitter, Mike warns even the slight California SW incline on the north end of The Junction is problematic.

4:23 PM: Multiple reports of stuck buses and other vehicles, in multiple places.

7:20 PM: Our apologies – technical trouble rendered us unable to update WSB for a couple hours. Fixed now. We will launch an evening report shortly.

Share This

21 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Updates for Monday afternoon and beyond"

  • Lowmanbeachdrive February 11, 2019 (3:23 pm)
    Reply

    It is snowing like mad out here by Loman Beach.  Really heavy snowfall.

  • Agen Schmitz February 11, 2019 (3:32 pm)
    Reply

    Just helped a couple cars on some side street inclines around 25th & Hudson in Delridge. It’s very slick under the snow. Stay home, people!

  • Quora February 11, 2019 (3:45 pm)
    Reply

    My Ring Doorbell cam shows me it is still snowing very hard in Admiral. The radar makes it look like the snow accumulation is hovering around the Seattle area.Hoping SPS makes and early call about tomorrow like they did yesterday. That would be much appreciated.

  • Denn Guerrier February 11, 2019 (4:00 pm)
    Reply

    The link that is supposed to be for Tuesday’s school closures currently directs to Monday’s.

    • WSB February 11, 2019 (7:47 pm)
      Reply

      Have since fixed, apologies, we had a three-hour technical problem that kept us from updating/fixing but now we’re back and the list is updated. Sorry!

    • ellen February 11, 2019 (8:50 pm)
      Reply

      SPS all schools closed tomorrow.

  • Chris Stripinis February 11, 2019 (4:09 pm)
    Reply

    The roads seem really bad right now.  Lots of cars stuck and having trouble with hills.  I just got off a C-line shuttle that couldn’t stop anyplace with an incline, so it had to skip the stop by Endolyne and then do a “rolling stop” through the next two stop signs.  :)

  • Tinamarie2016 February 11, 2019 (4:21 pm)
    Reply

    My Mom is currently stuck on a 21 bus that was headed up 35th and is stopped by St Vincent. Waiting on chains to arrive. (The bus was not chained up.)There are current 4 #21’s stuck on 35th; heading N and S. She also heard multiple cars skid from Edmunds to Avalon, down the hill. It is coming down thick and heavy over here in Roxhill/by fire station near 30th and Holden. We have over 12” now. Close to 13”. 

  • Joseph Flood February 11, 2019 (7:16 pm)
    Reply

    As of 6pm a downed street light or power pole was blocking both lanes of California just north of Genesee

  • Mj February 11, 2019 (7:24 pm)
    Reply

    Mail did not show up again, my ballet (left for pick up Saturday) still is waiting for pick up.  I suspect others are in the same situation.  Hopefully the mail in deadline is extended a day or two due to USPS not delivering/picking up.

    • Karena February 11, 2019 (7:41 pm)
      Reply

      Mj according to the news your ballot must be in a drop box by 8pm tomorrow or post mark for Feb 12

      • chemist February 11, 2019 (7:52 pm)
        Reply

        I walked my vote to a blue mailbox on California Avenue.  This place can present a map, just know that the blue box icons are coded so the top left corner of the icon is where the mailbox is.https://www.mailboxmap.com/mailboxes/map?q=98126

        • Alison February 11, 2019 (9:54 pm)
          Reply

          Thanks for the info on mailboxes. Do we know if they are picking up at the mailboxes so our ballots will be postmarked by tomorrow?

  • David February 11, 2019 (7:41 pm)
    Reply

    Just got a text from metro “Route 21 is not operating between West Seattle Junction and Westwood Village due to icy road conditions.” I assume West Seattle Junction is Avalon/35th, but this is the first time I’ve seen that term used.

    • trickycoolj February 11, 2019 (8:19 pm)
      Reply

      To any outsider the Alaska junction is the only junction.

  • Liz February 11, 2019 (8:03 pm)
    Reply

    Lost power in highland park on 11th ave close to Barton st. Anyone see the problem?

  • zephyr February 11, 2019 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    I see that SPU has not updated their website since yesterday.  So Tuesday trash pickups are sliding over a day?  Does anyone know.  Thanks. 

    • WSB February 11, 2019 (9:16 pm)
      Reply

      They have not made an announcement. Since they said Monday customers would be a priority whenever they resume, I would expect that if they DO resume tomorrow it’ll be Monday customers … just in via Twitter: “We’re getting some questions about whether or not solid waste collection will resume tomorrow, Feb. 12. Our contractors will assess conditions early in the morning and we will share info as soon as we have it.”

  • KP February 11, 2019 (10:08 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for all the info!! The link for WS BUSINESS/ETC. UPDATES doesn’t seem to work though

    • WSB February 11, 2019 (10:26 pm)
      Reply

      Oops sorry, that page is a casualty of the technical trouble from earlier. Making a new one for Tuesday, though.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.