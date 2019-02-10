WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Sunday pm updates

3:23 PM: As predicted, the next wave of snow has begun:
(Lincoln Park photo by Kersti Muul)
Coverage resumes with our latest list of infolinks, including pages we’re continuing to update as info comes in:
NEWEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service‘s Seattle site
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Monday announcements here
SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has treated/plowed
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras
METRO ‘EMERGENCY SNOW NETWORK’: Here’s the bus plan for today and Monday
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Here’s the plan for Monday
SOUND TRANSIT ALERTS: See left side of this page
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.
SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Sunday updates here
SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: See the updates atop this page.
SOLID WASTE COLLECTION: No Monday update yet
WS BUSINESS NOTES: Open, closed, changed – adding as received
WS CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS/NON-BIZ CLOSURES: Includes Sun. and beyond, as received
EARLIER COVERAGE: Sat. morning/afternoon here, Fri. night/early Sat. here; Fri. afternoon/evening here; bonus photos/video here
3:34 PM: Don’t everybody rush out. But Jason Grotelueschen sends the pic with a note that Junction True Value got a shipment of snow shovels and they’re going fast.
