WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Sunday pm updates

3:23 PM: As predicted, the next wave of snow has begun:

(Lincoln Park photo by Kersti Muul)

NEWEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service‘s Seattle site

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Monday announcements here

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has treated/plowed

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

METRO ‘EMERGENCY SNOW NETWORK’: Here’s the bus plan for today and Monday

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Here’s the plan for Monday

SOUND TRANSIT ALERTS: See left side of this page

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Sunday updates here

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: See the updates atop this page.

SOLID WASTE COLLECTION: No Monday update yet

WS BUSINESS NOTES: Open, closed, changed – adding as received

WS CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS/NON-BIZ CLOSURES: Includes Sun. and beyond, as received

EARLIER COVERAGE: Sat. morning/afternoon here, Fri. night/early Sat. here; Fri. afternoon/evening here; bonus photos/video here

3:34 PM: Don’t everybody rush out. But Jason Grotelueschen sends the pic with a note that Junction True Value got a shipment of snow shovels and they’re going fast.