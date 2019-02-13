West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Trash, recycling pickup has resumed. Here’s the latest plan

February 13, 2019 9:24 am
4 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Just seen in Gatewood: A Waste Management truck. Several commenters in our morning report also mentioned their pickups had happened already, from North Delridge to Fauntleroy. To recap, here’s what the city has said since last night:

Solid waste crews plan to collect garbage from Monday and Tuesday customers (today), February 13th. Crews also plan to collect recycling from Monday customers in Northwest and Southwest Seattle (today). Customers missed last week may put out additional waste at no additional charge.

Collecting garbage from Monday customers whose waste was not picked up the last two Mondays is the priority. Therefore, recycling and food & yard waste not collected from Monday and Tuesday customers (today) will be collected next week, on February 18th and 19th. Customers may put out double the usual amount of recycling and food & yard waste at no additional charge.

All garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste will be collected for Wednesday customers on Thursday, Feb. 14

All garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste will be collected for Thursday customers on Friday, Feb. 15

All garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste will be collected for Friday customers on Saturday, Feb. 16

(For the above three, too) If your collection was missed last week, you may put out double the usual amount of recycling and food/yard waste at no additional charge.

…Additionally, Seattle residents significantly impacted by delayed pickups, due to icy residential streets, may visit the transfer stations for free February 13-16th. Customers are asked to indicate they are Seattle residents whose solid waste services have been delayed due to weather for more than a week.

There are some caveats on those free transfer-station visits – go here for the latest on that.

Meanwhile, Seattle Public Utilities (for whom Waste Management picks up residential solid waste) will be part of another 11 am mayor-and-department-heads briefing today, and we’ll add any new info that results. You can watch for the live stream here.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Trash, recycling pickup has resumed. Here's the latest plan"

  • John Q Lincoln February 13, 2019 (11:04 am)
    Reply

    Hopefully mail service resumes as well.    

  • rpo February 13, 2019 (11:34 am)
    Reply

    If I am understanding this correctly, if recycling was supposed to be picked up on Monday the 4th, it won’t get picked up today but will on Monday the 18th?

    • WSB February 13, 2019 (11:43 am)
      Reply

      My reading is that they’re trying to catch up with those who were missed last week, on all fronts. But I’ll check with SPU to see if they can clarify. Meantime, at the briefing (which isn’t quite over yet), SPU’s Mami Hara pretty much reiterated what’s already been said, and that (barring any further weather surprises!) they expect to be back on regular schedule by next week. – TR

  • Thomas L Bucy February 13, 2019 (11:56 am)
    Reply

    Just talked to a driver at 45th and Alaska.  He is not picking up in alleys near the junction, only on the main streets.  Too hard to maneuver in alleys 

