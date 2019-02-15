West Seattle, Washington

16 Saturday

WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Here’s where the trash/recycling/etc. situation stands

February 15, 2019 10:14 pm
(Photo tweeted by @seattlespu and @mayorjenny accounts, unidentified location)

To recap before night’s end, here’s the newest info from Seattle Public Utilities, via its newest update and questions to which we obtained answers via email:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SATURDAY: If you are a Monday, Thursday, or Friday customer, and you haven’t been picked up yet, keep your garbage bins out tomorrow. SPU adds, “We will also attempt to collect Thursday and Friday customers’ recycling and food/yard waste” continuing on Saturday.

Tomorrow, you can also drop off trash (no recycling or food/yard waste) 10 am-3 pm at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW).

And all weekend, delayed-pickup customers can also take one carload or truckload (420 pounds maximum combined weight) of trash/recycling/yard waste to a transfer station. The nearest is South, 130 S. Kenyon, and it’s open 8 am-5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday.

IF YOU’RE A TUESDAY CUSTOMER: If your recycling was missed this week and wouldn’t normally be picked up again until a week from Tuesday, SPU’s Sabrina Register told us in response to our question – put it out anyway: “Tuesday customers whose recycling was not picked up last week should set out their recycling cart this coming Tuesday, Feb. 19th. Crews will attempt to pick up all recycling that was not picked up from Tuesday customers last week.”

ABOUT THAT CREDIT: If you missed two pickups, whether you’re a Monday or Tuesday customer, you don’t have to report it to SPU to be eligible for the $10 credit, Register says.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW AFTERMATH: Here's where the trash/recycling/etc. situation stands"

  • Trash Tuesday February 15, 2019 (10:35 pm)
    Tuesday customer here with no TRASH pickup this week!  Why do these announcements keep excluding us?  What do we do?  Our can has been ready for pickup since Tuesday.  

    • WSB February 15, 2019 (11:13 pm)
      Sorry if it’s not clear. What SPU is saying is that it intends to pick up everything on Tuesday (which is our day too) – the clarifying question was, what if last Tuesday was your recycling day, do you just have to wait until the next regular pickup day week after next, and the answer to that is, put out your recycling too this week, because they’re going to try to get that as well.

