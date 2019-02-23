West Seattle Saturday: From plunge to pop-up, and more…

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Saturday! First:

ROAD-WORK ALERT: SDOT told us earlier this week that – weather permitting – its crews would be out today removing the temporary bus lane that was put into place for buses to use the 4th Avenue exit from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge. You can use the views on our Traffic Cams page to see if this work is under way and if so, how it’s affecting traffic.

Now, from the calendar:

GROUP RUN: Be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 8 am and get moving! Free. (2743 California SW)

THE BIG PLUNGE, PLUS BEER FEST & FOOD TRUCKS: Big fun at Alki Bathhouse for much of the day – The Big Plunge fundraising “polar bear swim” for Special Olympics of Washington, plus a beer and food-truck festival! The newest details:

8:00 a.m. – Onsite registration opens

10:00 a.m. – DJs start spinning on the Main Stage

11:00 a.m. – Food Trucks and Winter Beer Festival open

1:00 p.m. – PLUNGE! (participants will be plunging in waves)

3:00 p.m. – Event ends; Food trucks and winter beer festival close Food trucks include Big Dogs, Bread and Circuses, Charlie’s Buns ‘N Stuff, Ezell’s Chicken, Kiss My Gritz, Off the Rez, Pecos Pit BBQ, Piroshky Piroshky, Vet Chef, The Cheese Pit and Thai-U-Up. Featured breweries at the winter beer festival include Big Time Brewery, Elliott Bay Brewing, Elysian Brewing Company, Georgetown Brewing, Redhook Brewery, and Seattle Cider Company. Entertaining the crowds from the Main Stage will be a lineup of local DJs featuring Blueyed Soul, DJ Aquaphina, DJ Shane, Harmony Soleil and Sean Majors.

(2701 Alki Ave. SW)

HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse in West Seattle:

Join us for our first annual health and wellness fair at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center! Receive free information from our health and wellness booths set up by organizations including University of Washington Health and Dental, Seattle Indian Health Board, and more. Receive free screenings and enter our raffle while gathering information on Native health and wellness.

(4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ESSENTIAL OILS 101: Community class at Highland Park Improvement Club, 10 am-10:30 am, all welcome. (1116 SW Holden)

CELEBRATE COMIC CREATORS: 2:30-4:30 pm at Southwest Library, come to a reception for the youth who spent time this week creating comics. (9010 35th SW)

POP-UP SPANISH EVENING: Two seatings at Tin Dog Brewing in South Park, starting at 5:30 pm, with food, drink, and dancing. (309 S. Cloverddale)

CAMPAIGN PARTY: Phil Tavel‘s District 1 City Council campaign has its first South Park party tonight at 7 pm, featuring the West Seattle Big Band, at South Park Hall. Ticket info here. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

CASEY MACGILL TRIO: 7:30 pm, a Kenyon Hall favorite! Details and ticket info here. (7904 35th SW)

‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND’: Second-to-last chance to catch Twelfth Night Productions‘ musical, 7:30 pm curtain time at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BASKETBALL: New time for the West Seattle High School boys’ regional game against Eastside Catholic – 8 pm at Issaquah High School. (700 2nd Ave SE, Issaquah)

DAD: Hits of the ’80s and ’90s, raising money for Westside Lacrosse, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, $8, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE OPTIONS! See our full list on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!