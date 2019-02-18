West Seattle Monday: What you need to know for the rest of the holiday

(Another Mark Wangerin “snowbird” photo – Dark-Eyed Junco)

LIBRARIES: All Seattle and King County library-system locations are closed.

CITY PARKS: Here’s what’s closed and what’s open.

TRASH/RECYCLING/ETC. PICKUP: Seattle Public Utilities says it’s expecting pickups to be back on regular schedule this week.

FREE-PARKING DAY: If you’re going to a neighborhood that has street parking with city pay stations, there’s no charge today.

Also today/tonight:

BASKETBALL: Both West Seattle High School teams play for third place at the district tournament – girls vs. Lake Washington at 10 am, boys vs. O’Dea at 11:45 am, both games at Sammamish High School. (100 140th Ave. SE, Bellevue)

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark, all ages, free, prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)