West Seattle Crime Watch: Silver Lexus RX taken after keys stolen from gym locker

February 6, 2019 9:27 am
We’ve published West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports before about gym-locker thefts. This one, reported by Linh, led to the theft of her car:

Be on the lookout for a silver 2007 Lexus RX. license #AOE7002, that was taken last night between 7 pm-9 pm at the gym [LA Fitness]. They got into my locker in the women’s locker room. Took my gym bag including my car keys inside. It was a nylon black North Face tote. I always carry it with me with my clothes. … Hopefully someone saw something last night in the parking garage or has any information. Thank you.

If you see the car, call 911.

5 Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Silver Lexus RX taken after keys stolen from gym locker"

  • Lisa February 6, 2019 (9:37 am)
    I’d be curious to know which gym and if her locker was locked.I use a lock but I’ve been thinking about getting a more heavy duty lock if people are clipping locks.

    • WSB February 6, 2019 (9:39 am)
      Oh sorry! The gym was ID’d in the email subject line and I didn’t add it. LA Fitness. Adding.

    • Linh February 6, 2019 (10:29 am)
      I had a lock on my locker. it was the combo one

  • Jackie February 6, 2019 (9:46 am)
     Right, that was my first thought too! Was the locker locked?

  • Linh February 6, 2019 (9:58 am)
    I did lock it, I have OCD so I was repeating the locker number in my head and I was tuggin on the lock. It was rather busy as I was getting there but died down by the time I left which was between the time they stole my car. There was really nothing valuable in the car or the gym bag but a silver necklace with a Jade Buddha statue. 

