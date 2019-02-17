West Seattle, Washington

18 Monday

West Seattle Crime Watch: Police search after robbery reported in South Delridge

February 17, 2019 10:48 pm
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

10:48 PM: Big police response in, and headed toward, South Delridge, after a reported armed robbery. We haven’t heard who was robbed or exactly where but the 9000 block of Delridge Way SW was mentioned. An officer who at one point had a suspect in sight described him via radio communication as a black male teenager, 5’11”, 180, hoodie, bright-orange beanie, handgun. A K9 team is joining the search.

10:59 PM: The description has changed the suspect’s estimated weight from 180 to 130 and honed the age to around 17 years old.

11:21 PM: Still searching.

12:11 AM: Still an active search, and it’s ranged quite a distance from the original scene. By the way, if you wondered about the bursts of sirens, here’s an explanation from an incident a few months ago.

1:01 AM: The search has wound own, no one reported in custody. We’ll follow up on incident details when the written report is available, which probably won’t be before Tuesday.

15 Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Police search after robbery reported in South Delridge"

  • Mem February 17, 2019 (10:54 pm)
    Something going on at 18th and Trenton. Multiple police cars and a siren.

    • WSB February 17, 2019 (10:59 pm)
      Yes, that’s because of this incident. “Containment” is generally set up for more than a few blocks around an incident so you’ll see police for at least several blocks in each direction. – TR

  • Lica February 17, 2019 (11:04 pm)
    Police car searching the alleyway of 20th and thistle for the past 10 minutes using search lights and sirens here and there. Saw the search lights peak in through our living room before hearing the sirens and got really freaked out. Hoping no one gets hurt and suspect is caught ASAP! 

  • BigBOski February 17, 2019 (11:07 pm)
    Armed robbery right by the precinct? Delridge has cleaned up a lot but still has a long way to go. 

    • WSB February 17, 2019 (11:37 pm)
      This isn’t “right by” the precinct. More than a mile south. The search has ranged some distance north as they try to follow the robber’s possible getaway route.

  • Nick February 17, 2019 (11:09 pm)
    5’11 and only 130 lbs? Good Lord.

  • Susan February 17, 2019 (11:15 pm)
    Yep they are outside my apt. doing their siren intervals that they do. I am on Delridge and Thistle. Hope they get him. 

  • Bob February 17, 2019 (11:31 pm)
    Bunch of police cars on 17th and Cambridge. Hope they get this guy.

    • Tee February 17, 2019 (11:47 pm)
      They must be right by Home Depot? I can see them there?

  • Ben February 17, 2019 (11:39 pm)
    Off of Delridge and SW Holden. Siren intervals still going on at least a couple blocks away. It’s eerie hearing different combinations of siren intervals, curious as to what they mean. Sounds like they are still up the hill close to 18th-20th Ave. 

  • Tee February 17, 2019 (11:45 pm)
    Seeing them right by the precinct also.

    • WSB February 18, 2019 (12:02 am)
      It’s a really wide-ranging search. But no one in custody yet.

  • MrsJonesb February 18, 2019 (12:06 am)
    They keep stopping up from my place between 16th-17th on Thistle. Drove by really slow shining lights into my yard etc, like 3-4 times, around 11:45 or so. Now they are keeping toward 16th and I don’t hear any sirens anymore just see lights.

  • Dominick February 18, 2019 (12:09 am)
    There searching by my home to around 17 the and Henderson

  • MrsjonesB February 18, 2019 (12:15 am)
    On a lighter note, I’m doing laundry and thought my washer machine going into spin mode was the sound of the helicopter coming to join the search! Lol! Hope they caught the suspect!!

