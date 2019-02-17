West Seattle Crime Watch: Police search after robbery reported in South Delridge

10:48 PM: Big police response in, and headed toward, South Delridge, after a reported armed robbery. We haven’t heard who was robbed or exactly where but the 9000 block of Delridge Way SW was mentioned. An officer who at one point had a suspect in sight described him via radio communication as a black male teenager, 5’11”, 180, hoodie, bright-orange beanie, handgun. A K9 team is joining the search.

10:59 PM: The description has changed the suspect’s estimated weight from 180 to 130 and honed the age to around 17 years old.

11:21 PM: Still searching.

12:11 AM: Still an active search, and it’s ranged quite a distance from the original scene. By the way, if you wondered about the bursts of sirens, here’s an explanation from an incident a few months ago.

1:01 AM: The search has wound own, no one reported in custody. We’ll follow up on incident details when the written report is available, which probably won’t be before Tuesday.