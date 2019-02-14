West Seattle Art Walk, special Valentine’s Day edition, and what else is up for your Thursday

(Steller’s Jay in the snow, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Moving back toward “normal” today, we are also resuming our daily calendar highlights. Just in time for this big monthly event:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, VALENTINE EDITION: Not just art venues and food/beverage specials, but also a “passport” event with prizes this time around – explained on the WSAW website. Here’s the venue map/list:

WSB sponsors that are among the participants:

–Canna West Seattle (5435 California SW) – group show

–Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW) – artist Ryan McAbery

–Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW) – artist Sandrina Reyes

–Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) – artist Amy Stone plus Intrigue chocolate-truffle samples

–Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW)

Also today/tonight (with much more on our calendar):

VALENTINE’S VOLUNTEERING: As previewed here late last night, WestSide Baby would love some help catching up from snow closures. 11 am-8 pm volunteer-a-thon. (10004 14th SW)

COUNCILMEMBER AT CHAMBER LUNCH: Today’s West Seattle Chamber of Commerce lunch is headlined by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, scheduled to talk about HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability as it gets closer to a vote. Fee for lunch; check with the Chamber to see if there’s space. At The Kenney (WSB sponsor), 11:30 am. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VALENTINE’S POP-UP: Need something for your Valentine? Stop by VAIN (WSB sponsor) 5 pm-8 pm:

Floral popup PLUS 25 percent off jewelry. (4513 California SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: Betsy Bell is this month’s featured author, 6 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

POSTSEASON BASKETBALL: The interrupted-by-snow postseason finally begins. The West Seattle High School boys have a must-win game vs. Roosevelt at 7 pm. (1410 NE 66th)

OPEN MIC: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all genres welcome. (5612 California SW)

MIA DAY & FRIENDS, LIVE IN-STORE: Free and all ages at Easy Street Records, 7 pm: “Easy Street’s very own Mia Day will be in for a special Valentine’s Day in-store performance.” (California/Alaska)