VIDEO: Northwest Insurance Group’s new art, by an artist you might recognize

You might know West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen (above right) best for his signal boxes. He also works on commission – and today we learned one of his latest works is in the Northwest Insurance Group (WSB sponsor) office of John Moore (above left), who shared the photo as well as this time-lapse video:

John explains that he recently asked the artist – who’s also a client of his – to “create a unique piece of art for our office and somehow tie it into our new logo. I am a big fan of his work and sometimes get lost in the depth of his detail and imagery. He approached me with a couple of concepts and I chose the one featured here. He spent 3 days working on it and I couldn’t be happier.” (NW Insurance Group, by the way, is headquartered at 5431 California SW.)