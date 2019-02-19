VIDEO: In case you missed the mayor’s State of the City address…

In case you missed Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s second State of the City address today – there it is on video. You can also read the transcript here, beneath highlight links. Of neighborhood note:

-The mayor mentioned WS three times – first, “…touring small businesses in Hillman City, Georgetown, and West Seattle” (we covered visits last year in February and in November); second and third, these back-to-back transportation references:

… We will expedite bringing light rail stations to Ballard and West Seattle. This spring, we’ll expand our first-last mile shuttle from beyond West Seattle to South Seattle, so we can connect more people to transit. …

-Speaking at North Seattle College, as she referred to the expansion of the Promise free-tuition program that started at its sibling school South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and is expanding systemwide with the help of the recently passed levy, the mayor announced something new: Assistance for Promise students who need help covering other costs such as textbooks.

-She also announced that Seattle Colleges will be a partner in a new paid-internship program connecting Promise students with major employers including Harbor Island’s Vigor Industrial.