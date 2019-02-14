West Seattle, Washington

14 Thursday

37℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/ETC.: Thursday AM updates

February 14, 2019 6:13 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SCHOOLS: Here’s the Thursday listTRASH/RECYCLING/ETC.: Pickup today for Wed. customers)

6:13 AM: Good morning. The good news is that the temperature’s now above freezing. But still … beware out there. Also note there’s at least one change on our schools list – South Seattle College is now opening all its campuses at 10 am.

METRO: Some buses still rerouted; more details here
METRO ROUTE 37 – No service today
METRO ROUTE 50: Rerouted off Delridge Way SW, SW Genesee, & Avalon Way
METRO ROUTE 55No 6:31 AM, 6:48 AM, 7:30 AM, 8:34 AM trips
METRO ROUTE 56No 6:43 AM, 7:33 AM & 8:41 AM trips
METRO ROUTE 57No 7:20 am trip
METRO ROUTE 113No 7:34 am trip
METRO ROUTE 116 No 6:33 AM, 7:13 AM & 8:00 AM trips
WATER TAXI: West Seattle route on 2-boat schedule
RIDE2: (update) Resumes normal WS service today
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras
SDOT WINTER RESPONSE MAP: See which streets city crews have treated
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

6:42 AM: No incidents but you’ll need to take extra care to help keep it that way. In a comment, for example, Sarah reports, “It’s REALLY slippery still on a couple of segments of the SW Dakota St. hill from 42nd down to 35th. Even in the lowest gear for engine braking.”

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/ETC.: Thursday AM updates"

  • Sarah McCaghren February 14, 2019 (6:31 am)
    Reply

    It’s REALLY slippery still on a couple of segments of the SW Dakota St. hill from 42nd down to 35th.  Even in the lowest gear for engine braking.  Hey everyone, please slow down, allow distance, and be careful.  Leave time to stop for pedestrians at icy intersections.

  • ACG February 14, 2019 (6:33 am)
    Reply

    Finally got around to looking into Ride2 after hearing good feedback from others on the blog. Unfortunately, it serves only the north end of West Seattle. Bummer. 

  • Michele February 14, 2019 (7:09 am)
    Reply

    Any word if 21 Expressis running through Arbor Heights? It’s not listed on the reroute page but is currently a no show.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.