TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, first morning for new 99 exit ramp

5:59 AM: Good morning! As announced late Monday, the new exit ramp from NB 99 to the south end of downtown – taking you to Alaskan Way or Dearborn to 1st Ave. – opened overnight. It’s on the right side of the “live” WSDOT camera above. Its opening means Metro buses are moving to their “interim” routes too. Meantime, here are other cameras we usually feature:

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

One incident to report so far: A crash blocking one lane of NB 5 on the south side of downtown, parallel with 4th/Dearborn.

6:09 AM: That’s clear. Back to the new ramp; one Route 56 rider says her bus did NOT shift over this morning.