THURSDAY: Restricted Parking Zone in West Seattle Junction? Tell SDOT what you think

Another major transportation issue is up for public comment tomorrow (Thursday) night, so we’re reminding you now:

Be at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 6:30-8 pm Thursday (February 28th), to comment on the proposed West Seattle Junction Restricted Parking Zone – shown above. As announced by the city:

SDOT staff will give a brief presentation at 6:30 PM. Public comment will begin at 6:45 PM and is limited to 2 minutes per person. All methods of commenting are treated equally.

Other ways to comment include this online survey, open until March 15th. Just catching up on this? The city website includes lots of background, including links to previous WSB coverage. The proposal was sparked by a community request more than two years ago – seven years after the city had rejected the idea of a Junction RPZ.