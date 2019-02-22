THINK SUMMER (FEST)! West Seattle’s biggest event of the year now open to participation applications – and announcing changes

(WSB photo from West Seattle Summer Fest 2018)

West Seattle Summer Fest 2019 (July 12-14) is less than five months away, and that time goes fast, so the West Seattle Junction Association has just opened applications for:

Vendors

Food Vendors

Vintage Alley

Pet Junction

Community Booth

Sponsorships!!

Volunteers

Musician and performers

Buskers

Links you can use to apply can be found on this page of the Summer Fest website.

WSJA executive director Lora Radford explains a few changes: “New this year, we’re emphasizing and encouraging local artists and craft makers to apply. We’ll have a new area of the festival, Vintage Alley – we’re prioritizing people who deal in vintage or collectables to apply. We’re also working together with the Junction merchants to make the Famous West Seattle Sidewalk Sale a big deal.”

Plus – “Also new this year, based on community feedback, a change-up in the kids’ area. More fun for the younger and elementary crowd plus we’ll have skills games for the older middle-school kids. Also, you can buy kids-ride tickets in advance this year through Brown Paper Tickets.” Find out more about the kids-area plan here.

And last but by no means least – something long requested – extended hours! Vendors will sell until 8 pm on Friday and Saturday of Summer Fest, and will open at 10 am on Sunday. So if you’re interested in being part of it, start here!