Here’s how Seattle Public Schools will handle snow make-up days

(Madison Middle School on snowy February 9th, photographed by Aidan Grambihler)

As announced by Seattle Public Schools – here’s how they’ll make up for the days lost to snow earlier this month:

The winter weather and related schedule changes have been a challenge for many and we thank you for your patience. In February, school closed for five days due to the series of snow storms.

This year’s school calendar included two make-up days in June (June 21 and 24); the three additional make-up days will be added to the calendar following those days as outlined in the 2019 Collective Bargaining Agreement, with the Seattle Education Association. The last day of school for students in grades preschool through 11 will be June 27.

The priority of the district is to provide high-quality instruction to all our students and ensure they are academically prepared. The decision to extend school until June 27 was made with this goal in mind and in consultation with the Seattle Education Association. While we recognize extending the school year may be challenging for some families, we also know that the amount of instructional time a student spends with their teacher is one of the most important factors in learning.

High school graduation dates will not change. In order to meet the state’s instructional time requirement, the last day of school for students in 12th grade will be June 20. Students will be expected to finish any outstanding coursework or exams required for graduation. High school principals will communicate further updates specific to their school over the coming weeks.