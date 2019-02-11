SCHOOLS: Tuesday plans, updated

Updated at 5:30 am:
SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY:
Districts
Seattle Public Schools
Highline Public Schools
Vashon Island SD
Independents/Parochial/Others
Westside School
Explorer West Middle School
Hope Lutheran
Seattle Lutheran HS
Holy Rosary
Our Lady of Guadalupe
West Seattle Montessori
Summit Atlas
Taproot School
Holy Family Bilingual School
Kennedy Catholic High School
O’Dea
Seattle Prep
Preschools
Community School of West Seattle
Fauntleroy Children’s Center
Little Pilgrim School
Colleges
South Seattle College
Other Seattle Colleges
Highline College
University of Washington
Seattle University
Something to add? 206-293-6302 – thank you!
| 15 COMMENTS