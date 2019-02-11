West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

SCHOOLS: Tuesday plans, updated

February 11, 2019 3:15 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Updated at 5:30 am:

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY:

Districts
Seattle Public Schools
Highline Public Schools
Vashon Island SD

Independents/Parochial/Others
Westside School
Explorer West Middle School
Hope Lutheran
Seattle Lutheran HS
Holy Rosary
Our Lady of Guadalupe
West Seattle Montessori
Summit Atlas
Taproot School
Holy Family Bilingual School
Kennedy Catholic High School
O’Dea
Seattle Prep

Preschools
Community School of West Seattle
Fauntleroy Children’s Center
Little Pilgrim School

Colleges
South Seattle College
Other Seattle Colleges
Highline College
University of Washington
Seattle University

Something to add? 206-293-6302 – thank you!

15 Replies to "SCHOOLS: Tuesday plans, updated"

  • student February 11, 2019 (3:53 pm)
    Seattle Prep closed

  • B February 11, 2019 (7:14 pm)
    SPS is closed tomorrow 

  • WSB February 11, 2019 (7:20 pm)
    Thank you and apologies, we had a glitch that prevented site updating for the past couple hours, both us and commenters. Fixed now!

  • WSMParent February 11, 2019 (7:23 pm)
    WS Montessori closed

  • PigeonPointResident February 11, 2019 (7:27 pm)
    Seattle Colleges District and all campuses (South, Central and North) and all satellite locations are closed on Tuesday, 2/12.

  • Zach February 11, 2019 (7:34 pm)
    O’Dea High School is also closed according to my friends and O’Dea’s twitter.

  • Sarah February 11, 2019 (7:37 pm)
    Explorer West Middle School closed Tuesday.

  • Jessica Jones February 11, 2019 (7:38 pm)
    UW Seattle suspended operations on Tuesday as of 6pm tonight. 

  • LyndaB February 11, 2019 (7:39 pm)
    Via UW Alert, the UW Seattle, Tacoma and Bothell campuses have suspended operations for Tuesday.  There are warnings of snowy heavy tree branches breaking off.

  • Andy February 11, 2019 (7:52 pm)
    Seattle University is closed Tuesday. 

  • Janelle February 11, 2019 (8:59 pm)
    Thank you for updating here and for the highland park power outage update. I can confirm it is back on. Yay!

  • Mj February 11, 2019 (10:31 pm)
    If you here creaking and you are by a tree run, a big tree branch broke off at Hiawatha this evening around 1900.  

  • Jf February 12, 2019 (7:48 am)
    Does anyone know if Bright Horizons is open? I was supposed to have a scheduled tour Tuesday. I’ve sent and email and tried calling with no answer. 

    • MM February 12, 2019 (8:22 am)
      Bright Horizons is closed today…just got word.

      • JF February 12, 2019 (8:38 am)
        Thank you so much! I would have hated risking driving there only to find it closed. 

