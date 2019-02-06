West Seattle, Washington

SCHOOLS: Here are the Wednesday changes

No changes/announcements this morning since the list we had by late last night:

Seattle Public Schools2 hours late, buses on snow routes
Highline Public Schools – 2 hours late
Holy Rosary – 2 hours late
Our Lady of Guadalupe – 2 hours late
Vashon Island SD – 2.5 hours late
Westside School, 9:45 am start
South Seattle College – 10 am start
Explorer West Middle School – 10 am start

Both Seattle Lutheran HS and Hope Lutheran planned to open at regular time.

Any additions/changes, please text/call our hotline, 206-293-6302

