NEW DATE: Talk about future 48th/Charlestown park this Sunday

(WSB file photo, future park site at 48th/Charlestown)

That’s the “landbanked” city-owned site of a future park at 48th SW/SW Charlestown. You might recall that you were supposed to be able to share your thoughts about the site at a drop-in booth during the West Seattle Farmers Market back on February 10th …but the weather got in the way. A new date and location are now set – this Sunday, also in The Junction, also during the Farmers’ Market, but indoors – 10 am-2 pm (February 24th) at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 4217 SW Oregon. So drop by at some time during that window, even if you only have a few minutes to spare, and talk with Parks reps about what amenities you’d like to see at the new park. Whether you do or don’t stop by on Sunday, you can also comment online via this survey.