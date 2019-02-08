HELPING OTHERS STAY WARM: West Seattle Eagles’ coat/blanket drive announced; results of Dave Newman State Farm’s holiday drive

Just as the snow begins – two notes about helping others stay safe and warm:

WEST SEATTLE EAGLES’ DRIVE: The West Seattle Eagles are starting a donation drive to collect coats and blankets for those in need. Drop donations off any time they’re open, 4426 California SW. (But not until you can get there safely!)

DAVE NEWMAN STATE FARM AGENCY DRIVE RESULTS: Gratitude for holiday-season donors:

That’s Jannylee from the Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (WSB sponsor) office, which sent this update: