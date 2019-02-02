West Seattle, Washington

03 Sunday

45℉

UPDATE: Viaduct farewell; Water Taxi abandons schedule

February 2, 2019 3:26 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | West Seattle news

(Webcam showing north end of Viaduct; refresh for newest image)
3:26 PM: We had planned to head back downtown after coverage earlier of the tunnel dedication, in hopes of covering the Viaduct event. So far we’re hearing of long lines – at least for the Seneca access to the Viaduct itself – and transit delays. So heads up if you’re headed out.

4:36 PM: And if you’re headed back via the Water Taxi – King County now says the schedule has been thrown overboard:

4:55 PM: Finally back downtown. Just passed the Seneca event entrance. Looks like the line subsided.

5:20 PM: Verified – we are on the Viaduct now via Seneca. No wait, no ticket/pass checking. Not too crowded.

Share This

No Replies to "UPDATE: Viaduct farewell; Water Taxi abandons schedule"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.