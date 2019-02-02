UPDATE: Viaduct farewell; Water Taxi abandons schedule

(Webcam showing north end of Viaduct; refresh for newest image)

3:26 PM: We had planned to head back downtown after coverage earlier of the tunnel dedication, in hopes of covering the Viaduct event. So far we’re hearing of long lines – at least for the Seneca access to the Viaduct itself – and transit delays. So heads up if you’re headed out.

4:36 PM: And if you’re headed back via the Water Taxi – King County now says the schedule has been thrown overboard:

WATER TAXI UPDATE⛴⛴⛴⬇️ For the remainder of the evening, the West Seattle Water Taxi will not be operating on its published Feb. 2 schedule, but instead will be boarding passengers and departing ASAP in an effort to accommodate high volumes of passengers at the Pier 52 dock. pic.twitter.com/7hNqrrikOA — King County Metro🚏🚎⛴ (@kcmetrobus) February 3, 2019

4:55 PM: Finally back downtown. Just passed the Seneca event entrance. Looks like the line subsided.

5:20 PM: Verified – we are on the Viaduct now via Seneca. No wait, no ticket/pass checking. Not too crowded.