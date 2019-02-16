HAPPENING NOW: Garbage dropoff at West Seattle Stadium

That’s the big dumpster you’ll find on the west side of the West Seattle Stadium parking lot until 3 pm, if you just can’t wait for snow-delayed garbage pickup any longer. As announced by the city, you can bring your trash – no recycling or yard/food waste, just trash – here (4432 35th SW) for free dropoff, today only. Seattle Public Utilities has people there to help if you need it – otherwise, drive/ride up, drop off, leave, no waiting while we were there. Residents with delayed pickup are also welcome to bring a carload or truckload of trash, recycling, and/or yard/food waste to South Transfer Station (130 S. Kenyon) until 5:30 today or 8 am-5:30 pm Sunday, for free.