HAPPENING NOW: 2 special reasons to visit the Log House Museum today

February 24, 2019 12:45 pm
Looking for something to do this afternoon? In addition to what we spotlighted this morning, that photo is just in from Sarah Miller at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum on Alki, who explains:

Ken Workman (Chief Seattle’s 4th-great-grandson) and Marcy Johnsen (who lived in the Log House Museum before it was a museum for 14 years!) are here today to docent (until 4 pm) and would love to tell stories to the general public about their experiences.

The museum is at 61st SW/SW Stevens, less than a block inland from the beach. No admission charge, though donations are welcome.

