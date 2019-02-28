From parking to park to port and beyond, all ahead for your West Seattle Thursday

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Tonight’s highlights:

FREE TAX HELP: 5-9 pm at the West Seattle Food Bank, the United Way of King County‘s free tax help program continues – no appointment needed. Our calendar listing explains eligibility and how the free help works. (35th/Morgan)

JUNCTION RPZ HEARING: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, as previewed here, SDOT plans a public hearing on the proposed Restricted Parking Zone in the West Seattle Junction area. (4217 SW Oregon)

LOWMAN BEACH SEAWALL MEETING: 6:30 pm at The Kenney (WSB sponsor), Seattle Parks will present the preliminary design for removing the damaged remaining seawall at Lowman Beach Park and take community comments. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FERRIES, PORT @ WS TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition meets, with guests from Washington State Ferries and the Port of Seattle (regarding Terminal 5). All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘PLAYFUL PARENTING’: 7 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, West Seattle Cooperative Preschools presents “The Opposite of Worry – Playful Parenting in Anxious Times” with Dr. Lawrence J. Cohen, Ph.D. Details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

THURSDAY TRIVIA: Two rounds, 7 and 8 pm, at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction. (4752 California SW)

INTO THE COLD: ‘Heavy duty rock ‘n’ roll’ at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

EVEN MORE … on our complete calendar.