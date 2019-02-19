West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Regional matchups set for West Seattle High School basketball teams

February 19, 2019 3:44 pm
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand, from WSHS teams’ district-tournament games last weekend)

As reported here Monday, both West Seattle High School teams are on to regional competition, after winning their third-place district-tournament games. Now we know who/when/where they’re playing next:

WSHS girls, Friday night (February 22), 6 pm, vs. Meadowdale, at Garfield HS (400 23rd Ave.)
WSHS boys, Saturday night (February 23), 6 pm, vs. Eastside Catholic, at Issaquah HS (700 2nd Ave SE)

You can see the full regional game lists here (girls) and here (boys).

  • Mj February 19, 2019 (4:02 pm)
    Hoping the hoop gods are smiling on the Wildcats in their upcoming playoff games.

