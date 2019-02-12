ELECTION 2019: Seattle Public Schools levies approved

The first round of results are in for the two Seattle Public Schools levies that were the only local measures in today’s election.
Seattle School Proposition 1 – Operations Levy
Yes 54,231 65.81%
No 28,173 34.19%
Seattle School Proposition 2 – Capital Levy (BEX V)
Yes 56,235 68.19%
No 26,234 31.81%
The next count is expected tomorrow afternoon. The biggest West Seattle projects on the list for the six-year BEX V levy are a rebuild of Alki Elementary and an addition at West Seattle Elementary.
