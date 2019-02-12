West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

37℉

ELECTION 2019: Seattle Public Schools levies approved

February 12, 2019 9:04 pm
|      34 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

The first round of results are in for the two Seattle Public Schools levies that were the only local measures in today’s election.

Seattle School Proposition 1 – Operations Levy

Yes 54,231 65.81%
No 28,173 34.19%

Seattle School Proposition 2 – Capital Levy (BEX V)
Yes 56,235 68.19%
No 26,234 31.81%

The next count is expected tomorrow afternoon. The biggest West Seattle projects on the list for the six-year BEX V levy are a rebuild of Alki Elementary and an addition at West Seattle Elementary.

34 Replies to "ELECTION 2019: Seattle Public Schools levies approved"

  dkm February 12, 2019 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    I wish this was a joke. 

    parent February 13, 2019 (6:04 am)
      Reply

      The joke is voters who believe school buildings never wear out, plumbing never breaks, or heating systems never need to be upgraded.

  Swede. February 12, 2019 (9:58 pm)
    Reply

    Woo, more taxes for the middle class! 

    heartless February 12, 2019 (10:18 pm)
      Reply

      Are the upper class taxed less?

      Winnie February 13, 2019 (2:11 am)
        Reply

        As a percentage of income, yes. 

    AMD February 12, 2019 (10:41 pm)
      Reply

      It’s renewing existing levies, and at a lower rate.  So slightly less taxes, not more.

    Polites February 13, 2019 (5:52 am)
      Reply

      Wooo, more money for teachers to help our kids become good people! (and I have no kids in school right now).If you don’t like the way we pay for schools (which I agree hits the middle class), you should push for a progressive state income tax that taxes wealthier people at a higher rate.

      Peter S. February 13, 2019 (6:53 am)
        Reply

        @Polites:  a “progressive state income tax” has been repeatedly struck down as unconstitutional in Washington State.

        Polites February 13, 2019 (8:16 am)
          Reply

          Not repeatedly.  Once, almost 80 years ago, in a 5-4 decision on one law.Property taxes – the way we  currently are forced to fund schools – will always hit the middle class hard. Given that schools need funding, the only way to address unequal tax burdens is through a progressive income tax.  It’s just math.

          wscommuter February 13, 2019 (9:06 am)

            And much more to the point, a subject in sore need of amending the state constitution to allow for.  That we continue to tax our citizens on a regressive basis via sales tax remains one of the stupidest systemic public policy decisions this state has ever made.  We’re supposed to be a blue state – why are we still taxing like Republicans want us to?  

          Peter S. February 13, 2019 (9:07 am)

            OK – technically you are correct.  Struck down in court once.  Constitutional amendment rejected multiple times at the ballot box. 

  Gene February 13, 2019 (7:25 am)
    Reply

    It’s a new tax- the previous levy expired- gotta love the” renewing “spin tactic- it always works here. 

    WSB February 13, 2019 (7:54 am)
      Reply

      The only reason the previous levies “expire” is because state law puts a time limit on them rather than allowing ongoing operating and capital levies.
      https://app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=84.52.053

      Gene February 13, 2019 (9:47 am)
        Reply

        Right- so maybe some folks think – ok-can put up with tax for X number of years- except during thise years more property taxes are added on-& on & on.  Once that $$ has been coming in- it’s counted on forever by whoever is getting it.

  WS Resident February 13, 2019 (7:29 am)
    Reply

    Do we know when they will be rebuilding Alki Elementary now that this has passed?

  SLJ February 13, 2019 (7:49 am)
    Reply

    I have been in both Alki and WS elementary–the buildings are in disrepair.  I know taxes are difficult, but kids need to be in schools that have the capacity for the number of students.  All the schools need periodic updates, especially with the rapid change in technology.  Our kids need to learn with up-to-date equipment.  But at a minimum they should have a decent structure!

  MJN February 13, 2019 (8:28 am)
    Reply

    No I cant believe we keep voting for more. How about we audit the city and state find out how we spend all the money they collect.same story the schools dont have funding and medic one needs to be cut unless we raise taxes

  raybro February 13, 2019 (9:07 am)
    Reply

    From what I read in the Seattle Times, the Seattle school district  (SCD) asked for more money in the operations levy than what is allowed for under state law.  Is this is indeed true, does that mean SCD can’t legally collect this money unless the legislature increases the amount districts can collect?  WSB, can you look into this and report back?  If they can’t collect the money, they will need to send another operations levy to the voters in a special election.  If this is true, we taxpayers will be stuck with the cost of that election.  Please WSB, please look into this.

  ALKIbum February 13, 2019 (9:18 am)
    Reply

    Sales tax is the way to go. From 10% to 15%. Everyone pays their fair share this way. 

    John February 13, 2019 (9:50 am)
      Reply

      No, a straight sales tax hits the poor much harder than the rich or the middle class.

    LJ February 13, 2019 (9:56 am)
      Reply

      Sales tax are actually considered a regressive tax. AKA, everyone does NOT pay their fair share.https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/regressivetax.asphttps://apps.irs.gov/app/understandingTaxes/teacher/whys_thm03_les02.jsp

    Nolan February 13, 2019 (10:01 am)
      Reply

      Sales tax is literally the most regressive way to apply taxation: our economy is built on the backs of the lower class that are spending entire paychecks on material goods just to get by. Rich people don’t spend 100x more on food or 100x more on clothing just because they have 100x more income.If you want “fair share”, income + capital gains tax with progressive brackets is where you should be looking.

    Jon Wright February 13, 2019 (10:01 am)
      Reply

      A sales tax is regressive and is a disproportionate burden to lower-income people. This isn’t my notion of “fair.” Property tax is the closest approximation to a means-tested tax that the state currently permits.

    S February 13, 2019 (10:10 am)
      Reply

      Wealthier individuals save / invest a much higher percentage of their income than lower and middle-class residents do.   This makes sales taxes a highly regressive form of taxation.  An example: Household one makes 60,000 and spends 30,000 on purchases subject to sales taxes (Food, rent etc are exempt).   At 10% they pay 3,000 in sales taxes annually or 5% of their income.Household two makes 250,000 and spends 100,000 on purchases subject to sales tax.  At 10% they pay $10,000 in sales taxes a year or 4% of their income.As a percentage of income, household one is paying in a higher percentage of their household income each year in sales taxes even through they make 1/4th of household two.   This is the problem with high sales tax rates.If you’re equating a sales tax to a “flat tax” where all income is taxed (and thus everyone pays the same rate on their overall income), that is currently unconstitutional under state law as the tax would be measured on income.

  Peter February 13, 2019 (10:05 am)
    Reply

    Why are people such suckers? There is already ample revenue to support our schools. The problem is the complete and total lack or any coordination at all between the school district, city, and state. I guess people bought the district’s many lies about impending disaster if these didn’t pass. I repeat, suckers. Not to mention the fact that the operations levy is clearly illegal, so hopefully it will be rightly tossed out by the courts. We are being robbed and getting nothing for it. What this comes down to is our education institutions being incompetent, and deciding that forcing housing prices even higher will hide their utter incompetence. I am outraged and disgusted.

    Ivan Weiss February 13, 2019 (11:04 am)
      Reply

      Hi Peter. I’d bet you can’t back up one single claim  you just made.

    T February 13, 2019 (11:21 am)
      Reply

      I thought the McCleary decision was supposed to finally fund education properly. We’re paying for that with a recent significant increase in property taxes (which increase even more in a few years). So now previous levies and getting renewed too. I feel education is important but people just seem to vote yes forgetting about current and previous levies. 

    Nolan February 13, 2019 (11:30 am)
      Reply

      Lol, someone who thinks taxes are theft calling others “suckers” for funding education in spite of a system that was intentionally broken by other people who think taxes are theft. 

    Reminder February 13, 2019 (11:42 am)
      Reply

      There is plenty of money to fund schools and let me remind you that Auctions exist at the majority of all schools now. Where is all this money going?

      WSB February 13, 2019 (11:59 am)
        Reply

        Auctions are PTA projects that raise in comparison a pittance. Five digits if they are lucky – after tons of volunteer labor, often by a relative handful of people, plus donations from generous (but not rich!) local independent businesses (another reason support for local independent businesses matters so much), AND the PTA volunteers still have to cover the costs of putting on the fundraiser. Here’s the Madison PTSA’s post on its recent event, for example:
        http://madisonptsa.com/thank-you-to-our-madison-community/

        $32,000 – which is a GREAT take for one of these (we have covered countless school/nonprofit fundraisers) but that’s a grand total of $40 per student.

        P.S. Look at DonorsChoose.org sometime.

