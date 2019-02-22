CRIME WATCH: 1st Avenue S. bridge shooting; car prowler on camera

Two notes in Crime Watch this midday:

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE SHOOTING: Reported this morning via SPD Blotter:

Gang Unit Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the leg while driving over the 1st Avenue South bridge.

Officers were approached by an 18-year-old man in the 2600 block of South Holly Street at 1:20 a.m. Friday where he showed them a gunshot wound to his calf. The victim said he had been driving when he heard several shots and a single round entered the vehicle through the driver’s side door striking him in the leg. The victim was unable to provide any suspect description to officers.

Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gang Unit Detectives are now investigating and are asking anyone with information to please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.