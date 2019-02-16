COUNTDOWN! Highland Park Elementary PTA invites you to celebrate

Just two weeks until the Highland Park Elementary School PTA hopes to see you at its 2nd annual auction – a good deal for a good cause, $40 gets you food (including dessert) on Saturday, March 2nd, with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme:

Your grin will rival the Cheshire Cat’s after scrumptious nibbles and games that may make you lose your head! Don’t be afraid to go a little mad bidding for items to raise vital funds so students can continue to get curiouser and curiouser!

Buy your ticket(s) here. The even is set for 6-9 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden).