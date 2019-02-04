West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! State championship for Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl Team

February 4, 2019 7:29 pm
(From left, team members Khaim Vasser-Fontenot, Clarissa Perez, Nassir Sayda, Logan Webster; coach Matt Baudhuin)

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl Team, which just won the state championship! Their proud coach, social-studies teacher Matthew Baudhuin, sent the news and photos:

On Saturday, the Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl team competed in the Washington State High School Ethics Bowl against 19 other teams and went undefeated over five rounds of competition to become state champions! Chief Sealth IHS is the first public school to ever win the competition (though came close two years ago with both a 2nd- and 3rd-place finish). Next stop is Chapel Hill, NC, for the national competition in April.

(Team members preparing their position on a case about whether robots should be used as caregivers for people with dementia)

As explained on the Ethics Bowl website, this “is a competition in which teams analyze a series of wide-ranging ethical dilemmas involving topics such as cheating, plagiarism, peer pressure, relationships, and abuse of social media. An Ethics Bowl is similar to debate, although in Ethics Bowls teams are not forced to take adversarial positions or to hold fast to an assigned perspective. Instead, students have a forum in which to engage in dialogue, and they are judged on the quality of their analysis and the degree to which they engage in a thoughtful, civil exchange.” Judges are “drawn from the local legal, education, and philosophical communities.”

3 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! State championship for Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl Team"

  • AMD February 4, 2019 (7:32 pm)
    What an amazing achievement!  Way to go!  I’ll be rooting for you guys in North Carolina.

  • MercyMoi February 4, 2019 (7:55 pm)
    I love stories like this! They help me stay hopeful about the future and young people learning to be critical thinkers and and thoughtful decision-makers. Way to go on your state title! I’ll be rooting for you in April.

  • FC Patty February 4, 2019 (8:04 pm)
    Congratulations! I didn’t know that there was such thing as an “Ethics Bowl” but I’m thrilled to know that it exists and that Chief Sealth’s young adults are the top team in Washington! 

