CONGRATULATIONS! State championship for Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl Team

(From left, team members Khaim Vasser-Fontenot, Clarissa Perez, Nassir Sayda, Logan Webster; coach Matt Baudhuin)

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl Team, which just won the state championship! Their proud coach, social-studies teacher Matthew Baudhuin, sent the news and photos:

On Saturday, the Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl team competed in the Washington State High School Ethics Bowl against 19 other teams and went undefeated over five rounds of competition to become state champions! Chief Sealth IHS is the first public school to ever win the competition (though came close two years ago with both a 2nd- and 3rd-place finish). Next stop is Chapel Hill, NC, for the national competition in April.

(Team members preparing their position on a case about whether robots should be used as caregivers for people with dementia)

As explained on the Ethics Bowl website, this “is a competition in which teams analyze a series of wide-ranging ethical dilemmas involving topics such as cheating, plagiarism, peer pressure, relationships, and abuse of social media. An Ethics Bowl is similar to debate, although in Ethics Bowls teams are not forced to take adversarial positions or to hold fast to an assigned perspective. Instead, students have a forum in which to engage in dialogue, and they are judged on the quality of their analysis and the degree to which they engage in a thoughtful, civil exchange.” Judges are “drawn from the local legal, education, and philosophical communities.”