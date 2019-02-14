Celebration of Life planned in April for Dennis A. Simonsen, 1942-2019

Friends and family are invited to an April celebration of the life of Dennis A. Simonsen. Here is the remembrance being shared with the community:

In loving memory of Dennis A. Simonsen, 76, recently of Tomah, Wisconsin and longtime resident of West Seattle, who died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Dennis was born on August 16, 1942 to Alvin and Helen (Lingman) Simonsen in Redmond, Oregon. He married Donna (Leiendecker) on September 5, 1970 in Juneau, Alaska, and together they have two children, Daphney Newtson of West Seattle and Devon Simonsen, also of West Seattle. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Zachary Newtson of Peoria, Illinois, and McKenzy Newtson of West Seattle.

Dennis was a man of deep faith with a huge heart that cared for all those around him. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, the Knights of Columbus in both Washington and Wisconsin, and involved in many volunteer programs, including Friend to Friend, Hospice, ICYE (international youth exchange) Catholic Community Services (Foster care), and helping with Donna’s in-home day care. His outside work included purser for the Alaska Marine Highway, travel agent here in Seattle, and in recent years, medical assisting and kidney dialysis tech.

A prayer service was held on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Tomah, Wisconsin at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home. In addition, a celebration of his life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 1 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe church, and all that knew him are invited to attend.

Dennis is also survived by his sister, Carol (Simonsen) James of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

His presence in our lives will be missed, but we are assured that his love for his family and the fond memories we shared will continue on within us.