Celebration of Life on March 2 for Dr. Douglas Hom, 1949-2019

A Celebration of Life is planned March 2 for longtime West Seattle physician Dr. Douglas Hom. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with the community:

Dr. Douglas Hom, age 69, passed away the morning of Friday, January 25, 2019. He suffered a heart attack while skiing and, after a week-long struggle at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, died peacefully, surrounded by family.

Doug was born July 26, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Dr. Leong “Lee” and Syen “Sunny” Hom. He was the eldest of four boys and, although competition was stiff, the most adventuresome troublemaker of the lot.

During his youth in small town Battle Lake, Minnesota, he played golf, baseball, and basketball; participated in band, chorus, and debate; and did other “normal” things that would surprise no one who knew him, like spontaneous multi-day canoe adventures and making sure nobody picked on his little brothers. Smart and opinionated even then, he graduated as high school valedictorian. The caption for his high school senior photo was, “Even his explanations needed explaining.” This sentiment followed him throughout his entire life.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1974, moved to Glens Falls, New York, and established a medical private practice. In 1985, he moved to Seattle and worked for the Providence Hospital medical group until 2000 when he and his brother, Dr. Denis Hom, opened a medical practice together in West Seattle. During this time, he also treated patients at several adult family care facilities. Drawing on the legacy set by his father, Doug took his vocation to heart. His patients were treated with the same compassion and genuine – if sometimes tough – love as his family.

Doug was a devoted father and grandfather, thoughtful mentor, and loyal friend. He had an active imagination and insatiable curiosity. He dove into life with a passion that few could match. He truly loved people: his family and friends, his patients, and people he’d just meet passing through. He felt they ultimately made his life richer and more interesting. In turn, he touched and made a positive impact on many lives.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Sunny Hom. He is survived by his brothers, Denis Hom (Mei-Lan), James Hom (Siu-Lin), Curtis Hom (Vivian); his children, Tanya Farmer (Justin), Ainsley Bar Telem (Elan), Kyra-lin Hom (Chad Richman); his grandchildren, Jocelyn Farmer, Lucas Farmer, Elijah Farmer; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Tibbetts United Methodist Church, Operation Nightwatch, or Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 pm in the sanctuary at Tibbetts United Methodist Church in West Seattle (3940 41st Ave. SW). It will be open to family, friends, and all who wish to pay their respects. Black/mourning attire is requested.